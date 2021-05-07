COAS Gen bajwa holds meeting with the Saudi leadership

During a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman recognised Pakistan’s contribution to regional peace and stability, the country’s military media wing said on Friday.

General Bajwa is in Saudi Arabia on a tour that includes meetings with the Saudi leadership.

Today, the COAS also met with Deputy Defense Minister Khalid Bin Salman.

“During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed,” the Inter-Services Public relations said in a statement issued about the army chief’s meeting with the Saudi crown prince.

Pakistan is steadfast in its resolve to protect Saudi Arabia’s dignity and territorial integrity, as well as the two Holy Mosques, according to the COAS.

Pakistan’s position in regional peace and prosperity was recognised by the crown prince.

He also said that relations between KSA and Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust and both nations will continue to play their part for the peace, stability and betterment of Muslims.

