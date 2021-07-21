COAS Gen Bajwa expresses condolence on demise of Arif Nizami

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed heartfelt condolence on the demise of senior journalist Arif Nizami.

“May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted COAS as saying.

The veteran journalist and former caretaker federal minister for information and postal service passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Lahore.

He was hospitalized after a heart attack two weeks back.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sincere condolences and prayers to the deceased’s family. “Saddened to learn of the passing of veteran journalist, editor, and political commentator Arif Nizami. My condolences and prayers go to his family,” the premier wrote on Twitter.

A number of politicians and other people also expressed grief over the demise of Arif Nizami.

