COAS Gen Bajwa discusses issues of bilateral interest with Polish military leadership

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Poland, called on Minister of National Defence and Deputy Minister of National Defence, Mariusz Blaszczak.

According to a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Wednesday, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also held separate meetings with Polish military leadership including Chief of General Staff, Commander of the Poland Armed Forces and Commander of Poland Land Forces.

Matters of mutual interest including emerging geo-strategic environment, regional security situation and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation came under discussion during the said meetings.

The Polish military leadership appreciated Pakistan’s contributions and sacrifices for bringing peace and stability in the region and showed interest in sharing of experiences as part of wider training cooperation.

The COAS also visited Polish Armament Group at Warsaw, Land Forces Training Centre at Poznan and Military Aviation Works.

Earlier on arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of Polish Armed Forces presented the Guard of Honour to the COAS at General Command of the Polish Armed Forces.