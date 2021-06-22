COAS Gen Bajwa, Azerbaijan president discuss military cooperation, regional security

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff, met with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Minister of Defense Col. Gen. Hasanov Zakir Oglu on Monday.

On his two-day official visit to the nation, COAS General Bajwa met with dignitaries in Baku. During the talks, topics of mutual interest were addressed, as well as the regional security situation, including recent advances in the Afghan Peace Process and bilateral defence and security cooperation in a variety of areas.

According to COAS General Bajwa, Pakistan and Azerbaijan have similar values based on deep cultural, religious, and historical affinities, as well as enormous geostrategic significance/potential for mutually beneficial and expanded collaboration at all levels.

COAS General Bajwa further highlighted the desire of the Pakistan Army to strengthen bilateral military cooperation and regional collaboration between the two nations.

The dignitaries expressed gratitude to Pakistan’s army commander for the country’s support for Azerbaijan in international forums.

A smartly turned-out military contingent greeted the army commander with a Guard-of-Honour upon his arrival at the Ministry of Defence.

