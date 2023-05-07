COAS Gen. Asim Munir reiterates need for full support from Afghan interim govt in matters of mutual interest

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, who met Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday, reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the Afghan interim government in matters of mutual interest.

Afghan FM Muttaqi, who is on an official four-day visit to Pakistan to participate in bilateral and trilateral meetings, called on General Asim Munir at his office.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief and the Afghan acting FM discussed issues of mutual interest, including aspects related to regional security, border management, and the formalisation of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment.

The COAS also stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between the two brotherly neighbours to effectively tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Muttaqi appreciated Pakistan’s traditional support for the people of Afghanistan and acknowledged the important role that Pakistan continues to play in facilitating peace and development in Afghanistan.

He also expressed his desire to work closely with Pakistan to promote regional stability and prosperity.

The two sides agreed on the importance of maintaining regular contact to strengthen bilateral ties and address issues of common concern.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.