COAS for greater synchronisation to tackle battlefield challenges

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday inaugurated state-of-the-art Center of Integrated Air Defence Battle Management, said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement.

Commander Army Air Defence Command, Lt-Gen Hamood Uz Zaman Khan briefed the army chief regarding Air Defence battle management procedures and the complete functioning of the newly built Center of Integrated Air Defence Battle Management.

Commending Pakistan Army Air Defence which has progressed phenomenally over the years, the COAS appreciated their professionalism, expressing complete satisfaction on operational readiness.

“There is a need for greater cooperation, integration and synchronisation to tackle complex and fluid future battlefield challenges,” the ISPR quoted COAS Bajwa as saying.

The CIADBAM will provide an integrated environment for synchronised and effective articulation of Air Defence battle from the top tier of command down to

individual weapon system.

It added that Pakistan Army Air Defence was equipped with sophisticated, highly accurate and lethal long-range weapon systems.

Simulator complex in the facility is capable of projecting various dynamic scenarios which can be configured and developed as per the latest intricacies and challenges of Air Defence Battle, the ISPR statement concluded.