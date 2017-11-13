COAS felicitates Cambrian Petrol winning team

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Pakistan Army team which won Gold Medal in “Exercise Cambrian Petrol” held in UK from October 13-22.

According to Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR), a total of 131 teams participated in the event known as one of the toughest patrolling test for military personnel.Pakistan won Gold medal for consecutive 3rd time while 4th time overall. COAS appreciated the team for their commendable performance.

Cambrian Patrol is physically challenging and arduous exercise which concentrates on teamwork for achieving the mission. The team of 8 x men carrying up to 40 kgs of combat gear crosses some of the most unforgiving mountainous terrain of mid-Wales, UK, amid tactical and technical challenges, testing leadership, self-discipline, courage and determination of participants.

Orignally published by NNI