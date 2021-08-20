COAS extols PMA Kakul role for maintaining high standards of training

Our Correspondent Abbottabad

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, on Friday.

COAS reviewed the Flag Presentation Parade as Chief Guest. COAS awarded Battalion Standard to 4th Pakistan Battalion which was raised on 10th of October 2016.

Later, addressing the faculty and cadets, COAS lauded PMA’s role as the premier training institution of Pakistan Army and commended the faculty and staff for maintaining high standards of training and grooming the young leaders that form back bone of Pakistan Army.

Dilating upon future challenges in the view of changing dynamics of warfare, COAS advised the cadets to wholeheartedly focus on training and remain abreast with the latest advancements in technology to prove equal to the task.

COAS said Pakistan Army is proud of its young officers who continue to lead their men from the front with courage and devotion to defend the freedom of motherland.