COAS expresses grief on demise of Dr Ashfaq Ahmad

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed deep grief on the demise of eminent national scientist, Dr Ashfaq Ahmad.

“The COAS appreciates role and contributions of Dr Ashfaq Ahmad towards Pakistan’s nuclear programme”, the Army Chief said in his message, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

The COAS shares grief with bereaved family with prayers for eternal peace for the departed soul, the statement added.

Orignally published by NNI