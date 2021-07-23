COAS: Ever ready to defend Pakistan against all threats

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff, spent Eid ul Azhawith troops deployed near Pakistan-Afghanistan international borders in Kurram District.

While interacting with troops and sharing Eid greetings, the COAS appreciated their high morale and unflinching resolve to defend the motherland.

He expressed complete satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formation and effective measures in place for border security.

Gen Bajwa lauded the formation for expeditious fencing in area of responsibility along Pak-Afghan international border and reiterated Pak Army’s firm resolve to ensure security along the borders in the face of evolving challenges.

“We are ever ready to defend Pakistan against all the threats and at all costs”, he remarked.

The Chief of Army Staff also praised the formation for rendering continuous assistance to civil administration in execution of ongoing projects for socio-economic uplift of the area including development of communication infrastructure, schools, hospitals and other efforts for rehabilitation of the local population.

Earlier on arrival, he was received by Lt-Gen Nauman Mahmood, Commander Peshawar Corps.