COAS emphasizes to guard effectively against Hybrid threats

Staff Reporter Karachi

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasized to guard effectively against Hybrid threats in view of latest developments in the region and the need to respond collectively with the whole of nation approach.

He said this while interacting with the officers during his visit to Corps Headquarters in Karachi on Monday.

According to Intern-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief appreciated Karachi Corps for all out support to civil administration ensuring timely and efficient action on key projects of Army for implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan.

The army chief was given detailed update on operational preparedness, training regime and administrative matters of the Corps.

He was apprised on prevalent Internal Security situation in the province especially, Army and Pakistan Rangers efforts to assist other Law Enforcement Agencies in maintaining law and order.

COAS was also briefed on multifaceted assistance being rendered by Army for implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan( KTP), a critical mega initiative underway to uplift Pakistan s biggest metropolis, Karachi, through various developmental projects in the aftermath of Karachi urban flooding in August last year.

General Bajwa also visited Khatoon-e- Pakistan Government Girls School Karachi; an initiative of Zindagi Trust and praised school administration for providing state of the art facilities and high standard of education for under privileged girl students at par with any modern education system of the day.

Later, the Army Chief also interacted with families of Martyrs of Army, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, other LEAs including intelligence, Sind Police, ANF and ASF.

He also spent time with them and inquired about their well-being. COAS directed the formation to take all necessary measures for welfare of Martyrs families.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Commander Karachi Corps.