COAS discusses wide range of issues with Afghan leaders

Meets Ghani, Abdullah and Commander RSM

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday held a meeting with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani during his Kabul visit, said an Inter-Services Public Relations press statement.

The visit was followed by delegation level discussions, after which the army chief returned to Pakistan.

The COAS also had meetings with Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and Commander Resolute Support Mission General John Nicholson, said the press release.

“The COAS congratulated Afghanistan authorities on recent peace initiatives especially in respect of the Holy month of Ramazan/ Eid and hoped that the steps gain more of permanence ultimately leading towards an enduring peace,” said the statement.

The ISPR said that the discussions included wide range of issues especially the ongoing efforts for reconciliation in Afghanistan, measures needed to check the rise of Daesh and the issue of terrorists taking benefit of the porous border to engage in terrorism, smuggling and drug trafficking.

The COAS reiterated that not for countries but the region peace and development remain quintessential.

He further said that having attained relative peace and stability inside Pakistan, efforts are now focused towards socio-economic development as a route towards enduring peace and stability.

The COAS said that recently agreed Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability is expected to bring more cooperation and coordination between the two countries, as per the statement.

Referring to border fencing, the COAS said that this is an obstacle for checking terrorism and not between people of both sides.

The Afghan president thanked the COAS for his visit and recent security initiatives undertaken for peace and stability, the ISPR said.

“The president shared contours of his vision about regional development, efforts to extend ongoing temporary ceasefire and steps related to creating conditions for reconciliation,” read the statement.

The Chief Executive also thanked the COAS for his visit and APAPPS initiative.

Talking to Commander RSM, the COAS said that Pakistan desires that US/ NATO forces must succeed and leave behind a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, the ISPR mentioned.

Earlier, upon arrival at the presidential palace, the COAS was presented a guard of honour. The ISPR said that the Foreign Secretary, DG ISI, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Afghanistan and other senior officials accompanied the COAS, while the Afghan NSA and senior ministers including NDS joined Afghan delegation.