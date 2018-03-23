COAS discusses defence, security ties during Oman visit

Observer Report

Muscat

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met Omani minister for defence and discussed matters of mutual interests.

“COAS, who is on an official visit to Oman, met Sayyid Badr bin Saud bin Harib Al-Busaidi,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

“Matters of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation were discussed,” the military’s media wing added. Oman’s defence minister acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in fight against terrorism and regional peace and stability.

Chief of Sultan’s Armed Forces General Nabhani was also present during the meeting, the ISPR said.