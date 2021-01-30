COAS Bajwa discusses defence, security relations with Qatar Emir

Observer Report Rawalpind

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met on Friday with the top Qatari leadership, including Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, defence and security co-operation were discussed, a statement from the military’s media wing said.

The Inter-services Public Relations said, “Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Qatar on two days official visit. During the visit, COAS witnessed passing out parade at Ahmed Bin Muhammad Military College.”

The COAS appreciated high standards of the institution and its efforts towards grooming of young cadets to take on challenges of the future battlefield.

Later, COAS called on His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani – Emir of the State of Qatar, Dr Khalid Bin Muhammad Al-Attiya, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Affairs and Lt-Gen (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim, Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces.

“During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, defence and security cooperation and regional geo-political environment were discussed,” the statement added. The Qatari leadership also reiterated that both countries share brotherly relations of “strategic value”.

“While expressing their satisfaction over the level of defence relations between the two Armed Forces, both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing the cooperation.”