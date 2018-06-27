COAS directs provision of mandated assistance to ECP in 2018 general elections

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed the provision of mandated assistance to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for general elections 2018 as national duty.

The Army Chief issued the directives while presiding over corps commanders meeting held General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the geo-strategic environment and recent security and other related developments in the region were reviewed.

The Pakistan Army decided to continue contributing positive efforts to carry forward dividends of achieved domestic peace and stability beyond borders to the region.

Progress of Operation Radd ul Fasaad and socio-economic development in cleared areas was also deliberated with commitment to achieve lasting peace and stability

The forum also discussed provision of mandated assistance to Election Commission of Pakistan for free, fair and transparent conduct of General Elections 2018.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed that this national duty be performed with utmost responsibility and without losing any focus on defence and internal security challenges in hand.