Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday confirmed the death sentences awarded to 11 hardcore terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The convicts were involved in heinous terrorist offences, including attacking armed forces, law enforcement agencies, killing of an innocent civilian, and destruction of an educational institution, the press release stated.

