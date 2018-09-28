COAS confirms death sentences of 11 hardcore terrorists: ISPR

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday confirmed the death sentences awarded to 11 hardcore terrorists involved in terrorism related heinous offenses.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the terrorists were involved in attacks on armed forces/law enforcement agencies, blasting building of an educational institution and killing of innocent civilians.

“The suspects were involved in killing of 69 persons, including 49 civilians, 20 armed forces/ police officials and injuring 148 others,” the ISPR added.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from possession of the convicted terrorists.

The army’s media wing further said that the convicts were tried by special military courts and four convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

Details of convicts are as under:

1. Ain Ullah s/o Bashar Khan:

The convict was a member of a proscribed organization. He abetted terrorist commander Jamshed, by designing/preparing a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device, for the attack at Suikarno Chowk, Khyber Bazaar (Peshawar), which resulted in death of 48 persons and injuries to 109 others. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

2. Naik Wali s/o Gul Mir Khan:

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking armed forces/ law enforcement agencies which resulted in death of Lieutenant Umar Javed, Subedar Muhammad Mohsin, Havildar Amir Muhammad along with three soldiers and injuries to 14 others. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

3. Fazal Manan s/o Abdul Khanan:

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He abetted terrorist Shina Fiaz Ullah, a suicide bomber, to attack Saddar Police Station Kohat, which resulted in death of Constable Khurshid Ahmed, Constable Muhammad Noor, Constable Fayaz ul Husnain and injuries to five others. The convict confessed his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

4. Rehmat Zada s/o Saif Ur Rehman:

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking armed forces /law enforcement agencies which resulted in death of Havildar Musaver Khan, Sepoy Sohail Iqbal, Constable Fazal Malik and injuries to two others. He was also found in possession of fire-arms. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

5. Zaid Muhammad s/o Yousaf Hussain:

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in the death of Havildar Muhammad Yar along with two soldiers. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

6. Naimat Ullah s/o Atta Ullah:

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Muhammad Rafique and injuries to Major Muhammad Akmal Hayat along with nine soldiers. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

7. Maseen Zada s/o Noor Farrest:

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in the destruction of Rubicon College Gulibagh (Swat) and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Asif Mehmood and injuries to Major Abdul Qayyum along with two soldiers. He was also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

8. Muhammad Rehman s/o Abdul Rahim:

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies which resulted in death of Police Constable Mushtaq Ahmed and injuries to two other police officials along with a civilian. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

9. Azmat Ullah s/o Suleman:

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Asal Jan and injuries to another soldier. The convict confessed his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

10. Muhammad Raqeem s/o Fazal Janan:

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies which resulted in death of Police Constable Manzoor Khan and injuries to another official. The convict confessed his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

11. Ikram Khan s/o Khan Zada:

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in causing death of civilian Abdul Rehman, a member of village defence committee. The convict confessed his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

