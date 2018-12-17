COAS confirms death sentence to 15 terrorists

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday confirmed the death sentence awarded to 15 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, i.e. attacking the Armed Forces/ Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, abetting suicide bombers in an attack on Christian Colony near Peshawar, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians.

On the whole, their terrorist activities resulted into death of 34 persons, including 21 Armed Forces, 9 Frontier Constabulary and 2 Police Officials along with 2 civilians, whereas, injuring 19 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

These convicts were tried by special military courts. Besides, 20 convicts have also been awarded imprisonment. Details of each case is as under:

1. Hameed Ur Rehman S/O Moazmin Mullah. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Major General Sana Ullah Khan, Lieutenant Colonel Tauseef Ahmed, Naib Subedar Muhammad Aslam and 18 soldiers. —INP

Share on: WhatsApp