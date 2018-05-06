COAS confirms death sentence for 11 terrorists

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed death sentence for 11 hardcore terrorists, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations on Saturday.

Three other convicts were also awarded imprisonment. According to the military’s media wing, the terrorists were involved in “heinous offences related to terrorism, including attacks on law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan, Malakand University, and killing of innocent civilians including Imran Khan Mohmand, a member of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.”

They were involved in killing of 60 persons including 36 civilians, 24 armed forces, frontier constabulary, police officials and injuring 142 others, the ISPR said, adding arms and explosives were also recovered from their

possession. These convicts were tried by special military courts.

Following are the details of the death-row terrorists:

Burhanuddin, Shaheer Khan and Gul Faraz Khan were convicted of attacking a funeral ceremony in Zargrano Killi, Sher Ghar, Mardan, which resulted in the death of 30 civilians including Imran Khan Mohmind, member of K-P Assembly and injuries to 100 others

These convicts admitted their offences before the magistrate and the trial court. All convicts were awarded death sentences.

Muhammad Zeb was also a member of a proscribed organisation. Zeb was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in the death of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Havildar Muhammad Naseer, Havildar Muhammad Qayyum along with two other soldiers and injuries to six others. He was also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court.

Saleem was found involved in killing of civilians and attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies, which resulted in the death of three civilians, four soldiers and injuries to 12 others. He was also involved in destruction of Government High School, Dherai, Swat. He was awarded a death sentence.

Izat Khan was involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking armed forces of Pakistan as well as Malakand University, which resulted in the death of a civilian, four police officials and injuries to seven others. The convict was also involved in the destruction of three different educational institutions. Moreover, he was found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Muhammad Imran was involved in attacking armed forces, which resulted in the death of Naik Ghulam Hassan, Naik Ifitkhar Ali along with a soldier and injuries to four others. He was also found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Yousaf Khan was involved in killing of a civilian and attacking the armed forces, which resulted in death of two soldiers and injuries to four others. He was awarded death sentence.