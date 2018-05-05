COAS confirms death sentence for 11 hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed death sentence for 11 hardcore terrorists, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued on Saturday.

Three other convicts were also awarded imprisonment. According to the military’s media wing, the terrorists were involved in “heinous offences related to terrorism, including attacks on law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan, Malakand University, and killing of innocent civilians including Imran Khan Mohmind, a member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Assembly.”

They were involved in killing of 60 persons including 36 civilians, 24 armed forces, frontier constabulary, police officials and injuring 142 others, the ISPR said, adding arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. These convicts were tried by special military courts.

Following are the details of the death-row terrorists:

Burhan Uddin s/s Umar Daraz, Shaheer Khan s/o Rehman Uddin and Gul Faraz Khan s/o Wasli Khan. All three convicts were members of proscribed organisation. They were involved in attacking the funeral ceremony of civilian Abdullah, at Zargrano Killi, Sher Ghar, Mardan, which resulted in death of 30 civilians including Imran Khan Mohmind, member of K-P Assembly and injuries to 100 others. These convicts admitted their offences before the magistrate and the trial court. All convicts were awarded death sentences.

Orignally published by INP