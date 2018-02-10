COAS confirms death sentence of 7 terrorists

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday confirmed the death sentences awarded to seven hardcore terrorists.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were involved in “heinous offences related to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan.”

It added that the seven terrorists were involved in the killing of 85 people and were responsible for injuring 109 others.

The convicts were tried by military courts. According to the ISPR release besides the seven sentenced to death five additional convicts were awarded imprisonment of various duration.

Atlas Khan son of Mada Mir Jan and Muhammad Yousaf Khan son of Mir Azam Khan were members of a proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan. The convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court.

Farhan son of Seen Gul was a member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of innocent civilians, attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Assistant Sub Inspector Jan Daraz Khan including two police officials, Subedar Muhammad Irfan, Naib Subedar Abudullah as well as 12 other soldiers. They were responsible for injuring 18 soldiers of Armed Forces and the Frontier Constabulary.

Khalay Gul son of Niaz Min Gul Nazar Moon son of Akimoon were also involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan. Nek Maeel Khan son of Amal Khan was also involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies. He was also found in possession of explosives.

Akbar Ali son of Bakhtiar was involved in killing of civilians Shahi Rahman and Badi ur Rahman, both members of village defense committee, Swat. He was also found in possession of fire-arms.