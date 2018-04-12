COAS confers military awards to Army personnel for gallantry acts

RAWALPINDI :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred military awards to Army personnel for acts of gallantry during operations in an investiture ceremony held at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi on Thursday. A large number of military officials and relatives of Shuhada and Ghazis attended the ceremony, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). As many as 32 officers were awarded Sitar-e-Imtiaz , two officers were awarded Tamgha-e-Jurat, 33 officers/soldiers were awarded Tamgha-e-Bisalat and four officers/soldiers were awarded United Nations (UN) medal. Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.

Orignally published by APP