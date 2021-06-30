COAS condoles demise of renowned Islamic scholar Abdul Razzaq Iskander

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday expressed condolence over the demise of prominent Islamic scholar and head of Jamia Binoria Town Maulana Dr Abdul Razzaq Iskander.

“May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss,” the ISPR quoted army chief as saying.

Maulana Abdul Razzaq, who was also president of Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia, Pakistan is the largest federation of Islamic seminaries in Pakistan, died at the age of 86 after prolonged illness.

He was suffering from breathing complications and was shifted the Indus Hospital from treatment. He was placed on a ventilator a week ago after his health condition further deteriorated.

He will be laid to rest in the premises of Jamia Banoria Town.

Born in 1935 in Abbottabad, he received his early education from Darul Uloom Karachi and also studed at Jamia Binoria. The late scholar also studied at Jamia Islamia of Madina in Saudi Arabia and Al-Azhar University of Egypt.

The author of 18 books was made head of the seminary after his predecessor Dr Habibullah Mukhtar was assassinated in 1997.