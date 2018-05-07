COAS condemns attack on Ahsan Iqbal, wishes him a quick recovery

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has condemned firing on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and wishes him early recovery.

“COAS condemns firing on Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal. Expresses best wishes for early recovery,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghaffor tweeted.

Ahsan Iqbal was shot and injured after a corner meeting in Narowal on Sunday. According to media reports, the interior minister is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lahore.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, President Mamnoon Hussain and others strongly condemned the attack on ther interior minister. NNI