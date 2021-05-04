COAS, CJCSC express condolence over demise of former Pakistan Navy chief

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza hav expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karamat Rahman Niazi.

According to ISPR, Army chief said: “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”.

General Nadeem Raza in his condolence message said, “My thoughts & prayers are with bereaved family. May Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace, Ameen”.

It is noted that Admiral Karamat Khan Niazi served as CNS from 1979 to 1983 in Pakistan Navy.

The deceased is renowned for being the commander of the submarine Ghazi during the second war with India in 1965.