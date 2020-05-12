COAS , Chinese envoy exchange views on corona, regional security Pakistan, Iran decide to enhance border security

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss COVID-19 situation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

“During the meeting matters of mutual interest, including, regional security issues and COVID-19 were discussed,” the statement from the ISPR said.

COAS Bajwa expressed his gratitude to the ambassador for his country’s “immediate medical supplies and all other assistance including visit of Chinese medical experts to help” Pakistan fight the pandemic.

Visiting dignitary also “re-assured” China’s continued support for Pakistan at all forums, the statement added.Meanwhile, Pakistan and Iran have expressed the resolve to enhance security measures on either side of the border to ensure border security.

According to ISPR, the resolve came during telephonic conversation between COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of the Armed Forces of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri. They also discussed the recent terrorist attack on Pak security forces resulting in shahadat of six security personnel near Pak-Iran border.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan has started fencing the border but will require mutual bilateral cooperation to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity.

They also discussed COVID-19 and need to improve border terminals to address such issues.

COAS reiterated Pakistan’s desire for regional peace and stability on basis of mutual respect, non-interference and equality.