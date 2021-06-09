COAS, Chinese ambassador discuss CPEC, regional security

RAWALPINDI – Nong Rong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan, on Wednesday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), according to military’s media wing.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, progress on CPEC and regional security situation including the latest developments in the Afghan Peace Process were discussed, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 and the provision of vaccines to Pakistan and said that Pakistan greatly values its friendly relations with its “iron brother” China.

COAS also felicitated the dignitary for holding the grand ceremony in Beijing on the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

Pakistan Army chief offers assistance to Azerbaijan in defence-related fields

On Tuesday, the Commander of Azerbaijan’s naval forces Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including defence, training, security cooperation between both countries, and the overall regional security situation were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Azerbaijan and also offered all possible assistance and cooperation in the development and defence-related fields.

Pakistan Army chief also commended the thorough professionalism and valour of the Azribajan forces. Both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for enhancing diplomatic / security cooperation in various fields.

