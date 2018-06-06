COAS chairs meeting of NUTECH board of governors

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the inaugural meeting of the board of governors of National University of Technology (NUTECH) on Tuesday.

The charter for NUTECH was approved by President Mamnoon Hussain on February 22, 2018 and is said to be the country’s first public sector university in the realm of applied engineering technology.

During the meeting, the army chief said the country needed technicians, technologists, engineers and research which is why technology education was being promoted among the youth.

He added that with such a goal, establishment of a technology university is a dream that has come true.

The army chief also lauded role of the varsity’s administration in taking the university to its phase of completion and advised them to maintain a high standard of education at the university.

Classes at NUTECH will commence on September 18.—INP

Related