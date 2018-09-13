COAS, British High Commissioner discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI : British High Commissioner Thomas Drew called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Thursday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

COAS Bajwa and British High Commissioner Drew discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security. The high commissioner also pledged to continue working for better relations between the two countries.

On September 11, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called of COAS General Bajwa. During the meeting, the Chinese ambassador appreciated conduct of a successful visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister and across the board support for CPEC in Pakistan. Army chief Bajwa reiterated that CPEC is the economic future of Pakistan and its security shall never be compromised.