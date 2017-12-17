COAS to brief Senate on security issues on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will take the Senate’s Committee of the Whole into confidence on the security situation on Tuesday, a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat said on Sunday.

Gen Bajwa will brief the entire house, acting as a committee, in-camera at 10am on December 19 on “the emerging national security paradigm for Pakistan with respect to recent visits/developments”.

Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza will accompany the COAS in the briefing.

The committee was constituted on the motion “to prepare policy guidelines in the light of emerging regional realities and the role of United States”.

Earlier on Friday, expressing concerns over the terms of reference (ToRs) of the Saudi-led Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) being kept secret, senators had demanded that parliament be apprised of the particulars of the military alliance.

Quetta attack an attempt to cloud Christmas celebrations, create religious cleavages: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Dec 17 (INP) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday said the attack targeting our brotherly Christian Pakistanis was an attempt to cloud Christmas celebrations and create religious cleavages.

“Effective response by LEAs is commendable. We stay united and steadfast to respond against such heinous attempts,” General Bajwa added.

