COAS beckons minorities

CHIEF of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has won confidence of minorities of the country and also appreciation of all Pakistanis through his goodwill gesture by hosting a banquet in honour of leading Christian clergy in Pakistan. The dinner was attended, among others, by His Eminence Cardinal Joseph Coutts and Right Reverend Humphrey Sarfraz Peter.

Pakistan is passing through a very delicate phase of its existence as some internal and external forces were at work to deepen the polarisation and pit one segment of the society against the other. This state of affairs calls for concerted and conscientious efforts by all stakeholders to contribute their share in fostering national unity, harmony and understanding. Religious minorities, especially Christians, who supported Quaid-i-Azam in his struggle for Pakistan, have time and again manifested their loyalty and sincerity for the country. Post-independence they played a vital role in the development of the country and their contribution especially in the fields of education and health has left deep imprints on socio-economic progress of the country. The Army Chief has done well by acknowledging role of Christians in promotion of quality education, healthcare, philanthropic services and made special mention of the outstanding role played by a number of minority members in the defence of the motherland. Minorities have always been in the forefront whenever there was any need to defend the cause of the country.

No doubt, successive Pakistan governments have been striving to protect and safeguard rights of minorities as enshrined in the Constitution. There have been some terrorist attacks targeting religious minorities and their places of worship but it is encouraging that religious minorities understand that this problem is being confronted by all segments of the society and that Pakistan Army is doing well to address the challenge in an effective manner. We are confident that the gestures like the one expressed by the Army Chief would help boost confidence of minorities and this has also been acknowledged by Cardinal Coutts and Reverend Peter who termed Army Chief’s gesture as an inspiration for Pakistani minorities to take greater and more active part in nation building and in restoring their faith in a cohesive and tolerant society.

