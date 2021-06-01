COAS Bajwa visits Quetta Corps after attacks on troops in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Corps Heaquarters Quetta on Tuesday, after four FC soldiers were martyred in two attacks in Balochistan’s capital and Turbat.

COAS was given a detailed briefing on the security situation, operational preparedness, border management including fencing along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders, according to the ISPR

He was also briefed on the socio-economic initiatives undertaken by the Army in support of Govt of Balochistan and efforts underway for capacity enhancement of LEAs to ensure peace and stability.

COAS said that the Pakistan army will make all possible efforts towards the achievement of enduring peace for sustainable socio-economic development of the province.

He said that terrorists won’t be allowed to destabilize peace efforts. COAS emphasized that all-out efforts be made to assist the provincial government in ensuring law and order.

COAS lauded officers and men for their dedicated efforts, continued vigilance, and high morale.

On his arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

