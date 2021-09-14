COAS Bajwa visits Pano Aqil

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Pano Aqil in Sukkar, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was given a detailed update on operational preparedness of the desert formation training in the field,” the statement said. The army chief witnessed training of formation at Field Firing Ranges, Salehpat.

The participating troops demonstrated integrated battle drills

by various components as part of a defensive battle in the desert including fire and manoeuvre, the statement read.

Interacting with troops, the COAS appreciated their combat readiness, training standards and high morale while training under such tough conditions.

“Effective integration of various arms and services during training is imperative for befitting response to an adversary during the war,” General Bajwa said.

He commended the formation for this undertaking in unfavourable desert conditions aimed at preservation of the environment and strengthening the defence of the area.

Later, General Bajwa also visited the family of Sepoy Hizbullah Jatoi Shaheed, in village Dattar Dino of Pano Aqil, who embraced shahadat on September 5, 2021, due to an IED attack on FC troops deployed in Quetta.

The army chief inquired about the well-being of his family and directed all concerned authorities to ensure the welfare of the families of martyrs; who have sacrificed their lives in the defence of Pakistan.