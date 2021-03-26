COAS Bajwa visits multiple logistic installations/workshops at Rawalpindi station

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited multiple Logistic installations / workshops at Rawalpindi station on Friday, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Army cief visited various facilities and infrastructures of the workshops handling vast range of specialized equipment for Army.

COAS was briefed regarding facilities being developed, upgradation mechanism of vehicles and aviation assets and handling of central stores.

The top general during the 200th rollout ceremony of aircrafts at Aviation Base Workshop specially appreciated indigenous capability of complete overhaul of different service helicopters.

COAS lauded the untiring efforts of Commandant and Staff on their marvelous achievement, which will considerably reduce spending on imports.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Chief of Logistic Staff (CLS).