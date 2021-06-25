COAS Bajwa, top German general vows to expand defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), during an official visit to Germany, called on General Eberhard Zorn, Chief of Defence German Army, on Friday.

Dr. Detlef Waechter, Director General for Security and Defence Policy at German Ministry of Defence was also present on the occasion, said ISPR in a statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, mutual cooperation in defence & security domain and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan Army would like to expand bilateral defence cooperation to benefit from German expertise in training and technological advancements. It will have positive impact both on bilateral relationship between two countries as well as on regional security.

The German dignitary also commended the role of Pakistan for regional peace and security, the efforts of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism and bringing peace and stability in the region, especially Pakistan’s role in the Afghan Peace Process.

Both sides pledged to further expand defence and security cooperation at all levels.

Earlier on arrival at Ministry of Defence, COAS also laid floral wreath on the monument and was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.