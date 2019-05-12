Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tribute to the mothers of martyrs for their sacrifices on Mother’s Day, and said no one can defeat Pakistan until such courageous women are present in this country.

The army chief acknowledged that the progress that Pakistan has made is due to the mothers of this nation.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter and wrote, “Salute to brave mothers of our brave martyrs.” “Mother is not just a physical entity. If so, their departure to heaven would’ve been an end to the relationship. Mother is name of an eternal feeling of love, care, security and selflessness.” Mother is not just a physical entity. If so, their departure to heaven would’ve been an end to the relationship. Mother is name of an eternal feeling of love, care, security and selflessness.

Love and respects for all Mothers esp brave Mothers of our brave Martyrs.#MothersDay

