COAS Bajwa offers Eid prayers with troops at LoC

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday offered Eid prayers with troops at the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief, on the occasion, prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

COAS also appreciated the morale and devotion of troops and their operational preparedness.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited front line troops deployed along LOC.

— PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) May 13, 2021

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said security, safety, and well-being of the people of Pakistan is our responsibility. He said Pakistan Army will do everything to live up to the expectations of the nation.

He especially paid tributes to martyrs of Pakistan for their sacrifices. He said we take pride to be on duty as soldiers and defend the motherland irrespective of the front or occasion.

He said on this Eid day, we must not forget the valiant struggle of the brave people of Kashmir.

He said it is time to end the human tragedy in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and resolve the dispute as per aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the UN resolutions.