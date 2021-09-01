COAS Bajwa lauds efforts of Pakistani players in Tokyo Olympics

RAWALPINDI – National sportsmen who represented Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, reported military’s media wing on Wednesday.

The players, who met with the army chief, included Javeline thrower Arshad Nadeem, weightlifter Talha Talib, and Havaldar Muhammad Khalil Akthar sepoy Gulfam Joseph who represented Pakistan in shooting competition.

ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar and other top security officials were also present in the meeting.

COAS appreciated Olympians for their efforts in the games. “Your participation in Olympics has inspired Pakistani nation particularly youth. Army has always supported sports. Representing Pakistan at international level is not only honour for you but it also brings pride to the nation,” COAS emphasised.

Gen Bajwa also assured them of Pakistan army’s complete support in their future endeavours.

The national players thanked COAS for interaction and recognition of their efforts.

