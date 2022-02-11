COAS Bajwa installs Maj Gen Syed Shahab Shahid as Colonel Commandant of Ordnance Corps

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has installed Major General Syed Shahab Shahid as Colonel Commandant of Ordnance Corps.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief pinned the badges at a ceremony held at the Colonel Commandant Ceremony at Ordnance Centre, Malir, during his visit to Karachi.

COAS appreciated the Corps for their role in war and peace, especially during war against terrorism. A large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers from Ordnance corps attended the ceremony.

Gen Bajwa also visited PAF Air War College Institute at Karachi.

Addressing the participants of 35th Air War Course, he appreciated thorough professionalism of PAF and its enviable achievements.

COAS urged the officers to make consistent efforts to keep abreast with modern developments and maintain cutting edge advantage.

The top military general said superiority in modern day battlefield can only be maintained if we remain alive to contemporary challenges & are prepared to tackle them in line with emerging modern concepts.

COAS reiterated that we must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure by the adversary.

He also also visited Fauji Foundation (FF) setups at Karachi where he was given a detailed brief on ongoing and future projects of FF.

COAS appreciated the performance and commitment of FF towards provision of quality services and contributing immensely to the national exchequer. He was accompanied by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, Commander Karachi Corps.