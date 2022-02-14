COAS Bajwa calls on President Alvi, vows to eliminate extremist elements

RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday reiterated his resolve to eradicate extremist elements from the country.

He expressed his resolve during a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi where matters related to national security and regional situation were discussed.

COAS Bajwa briefed the President about the professional preparedness and measures being taken by the security forces to eliminate the terrorist elements.

صدرِ مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی سے چیف آف آرمی اسٹاف، جنرل قمر جاوید باجوہ، کی ملاقات ملاقات میں قومی سلامتی اور علاقائی صورتحال پر تبادلہ خیال آرمی چیف کی صدر مملکت کو سیکورٹی فورسز کی پیشہ ورانہ تیاری، دہشت گرد عناصر کے خلاف اقدامات پر بریفنگ pic.twitter.com/PKd368ubQy — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 14, 2022

On the occasion, the President paid tribute to the troops who rendered sacrifices in the recent operations against terrorists in Balochistan and newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The nation is proud of its armed forces for sacrifices and defending the motherland.

As many as 20 terrorists were killed in the Panjgur and Naushki operations, the military’s media wing said after the security forces completed a clearance operation following the terror attacks.

“A total of 20 terrorists were killed during Panjgur and Naushki operations.

Security forces have completed the clearance operation today,” Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said the terrorists had attacked security forces’ camps at Naushki and Panjgur late evening on February 2.

Both the attacks were “repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops” at both locations, it added.

The military’s media wing shared that the security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down the hiding terrorists in the area after the attack on February 2.

“Four fleeing terrorists were killed at Panjgur, while four terrorists were encircled the next day by security forces.

All encircled terrorists were killed in today’s operation as they failed to surrender,” the ISPR said.

During the operation, five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred and six soldiers were injured in the follow-up operations at Panjgur that lasted 72 hours.

The ISPR said three terrorists linked to the attacks were killed on Friday, including the two high-value targets at Balgatar in Kech in the operation that was conducted at a “makeshift terrorist hideout”.