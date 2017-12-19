COAS Bajwa to brief Senate, take questions on security matters on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will appear in Senate tomorrow where the lawmakers in upper house will inquire questions regarding security and foreign visits.

In a notification issued by Senate Secretariat, it was told that the army chief will brief the committee including all members regarding the national security situation. He will take the Senators into interest in view of the important decisions.

Accompanied with the Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, COAS Bajwa will brief the Senators himself regarding the foreign visits and regional security.

According to Radio Pakistan, the in-camera meeting of the committee of the upper house House was constituted on the motion moved by Leader of the House and PML-N Senator, Raja Zafarul Haq, to prepare policy guidelines for future regional challenges and the role of the United States.

Rabbani’s letter to GHQ

While confirming the briefing of the army chief, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani asked all Senators to attend the tomorrow’s session. He said that he had written a letter to the GHQ on December 12 after consultation with the Leader of the House and Opposition Leader.

Rabbani told that he had asked anyone from GHQ to brief the Senate regarding foreign visits of the army chief. In reply, the GHQ said that Gen Bajwa will himself brief the lower house.

