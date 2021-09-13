COAS Bajwa appreciates Karachi Corps for supporting civil administration on KTP projects

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday appreciated Karachi Corps for all out support to civil administration, ensuring timely and efficient action on key projects of Karachi Transformation Plan.

According to ISPR, the army chief visited Corps Headquarters Karachi where he was given detailed update on operational preparedness, training regime and administrative matters of the Corps.

COAS was apprised on prevalent Internal Security situation in the province especially, Army and Pakistan Rangers’ efforts to assist other Law Enforcement Agencies in maintaining law and order.

Gen Bajwa emphasised to guard effectively against Hybrid threats in view of latest developments in the region and the need to respond collectively with the whole of nation approach.

COAS was also briefed on multifaceted assistance being rendered by Army for implementation of KTP, a critical mega initiative underway to uplift Pakistan’s biggest metropolis, Karachi, through various

He also visited Khatoon-e- Pakistan Government Girls School Karachi; an initiative of Zindagi Trust.

The army chief praised school administration for providing state of the art facilities and high standard of education for under privileged girl students.

