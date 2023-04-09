COAS Asim Munir’s statement infused new spirit in Kashmiris: APHC

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leaders have thanked the Government and people of Pakistan for their continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

APHC leaders including Muhammad Saleem Zargar and Dr Musaib in their statements issued in Srinagar lauded Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir’s statement in support of Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for freedom.

General Syed Asim Munir while visiting forward areas along the Line of Control (LOC) on Thursday said that Pakistan army was determined to support the “just cause of Kashmiris and seeks resolution of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN resolu-tions”.

The APHC leaders said that the statement has infused a new spirit among the Kashmiri people who are fighting for freedom of their motherland from India’s illegal occupation.

They said, the entire world knows that the unre-solved Kashmir dispute is the main cause of tension between Pakistan and India which is also affecting regional peace and stability. Sustainable peace and stability in South Asia depends on the settlement of all issues between India and Pakistan, especially the Kashmir dispute, they added.

The statement said that Pakistan and India should start dialogue process for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute and appealed to the United Nations and the world community to play role in this regard.—KMS