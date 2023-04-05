COAS Asim Munir, ISI Chief call on PM Shehbaz amid political turmoil: report

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the federal capital Islamabad.

Director General, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant Nadeem Anjum also accompanied the top general for the crucial meeting.

Army Chief briefed the premier on professional matters and the top civil and military leaders exchanged views on the border and internal security situation, 24 News reported.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister commended the preparation and professional affairs of the armed forces.

The significant meeting was kept under wraps as Prime Minister House and the military’s media wing have not shared any official statement in this regard.