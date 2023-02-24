COAS Asim Munir, ISI Chief call on PM Shehbaz ahead of Apex Committee Meeting

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. General Nadeem Anjum called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday.

The top general and spymaster called on the premier at the PM house ahead of the National Apex Committee to discuss the law and order situation in Pakistan.

The country’s top civil-military leaders interacted ahead of a high-level meeting called in over the escalation in terror attacks. Participants of the crucial meeting will review the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

The recent development comes on the heels of the Pakistani delegation’s visit to Kabul where Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and ISI chief Lt. Gen Nadeem Anjum called on top Afghan officials to discuss security-related matters.

This is a developing story and will be updated later…