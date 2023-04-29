COAS Asim Munir attends 147th passing out parade at PMA

KAKUL – The passing out parade of cadets of 147th PMA Long Course, 13th Mujahid Course, 66th Integrated Course, 6th Basic Military Training Course and 21st Lady Cadet Course was held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) cadets from Palestine, Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar and Sri Lanka were also among the passed-out cadets.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, who was the chief guest on the occasion, reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets.

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Abdullah Bin Tariq and President’s Gold medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Ali Amir of 147th PMA Long Course. The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal was awarded to Battalion Sports Sergeant Pasindu Dayananda from Sri Lanka.

A Passing Out parade of cadets of the 147th PMA Long Course and others was held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul today. General Syed Asim Munir, COAS, was the chief guest on the occasion. Follow thread 🧵 to know key takeaways from COAS's speech ⬇️⬇️

(1/5) pic.twitter.com/M4ltQ5zrWK — Pakistan Observer (@pakobserver) April 29, 2023

The COAS Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Muhammad Adnan Munawar of the 13th Mujahid Course, The Commandant’s Canes were awarded to Course Under Officer Adil Ali of the 66th Integrated Course, Course Sergeant Major Fatima Khalid of the 21st Lady Cadet Course and Course Under Officer Salman Khan of 6th Basic Military Training Course.

The COAS congratulated the passing out cadets and their parents on the successful completion of their training at PMA, the premier training institution.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commandant PMA.