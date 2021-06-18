COAS: Artillery to be modernised to meet future threat

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited the Artillery Centre where he interacted with officers and troops, Inter-Services Public Relations said.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa installed Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz, Commander 4 Corps as Colonel Commandant of Artillery Corps.

Outgoing Colonel Commandant of Artillery Corps Lieutenant General (Retd) Humayun Aziz, a large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers attended the ceremony.

While interacting with officers and troops, the army chief appreciated the artillery corps for displaying the highest standards in all professional pursuits, including their exemplary performance in operations.

He also said that Pakistan Army would do all that is possible to modernise the Corps of Artillery as part of its overall drive to prepare for the future threat.