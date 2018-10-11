COAS arrives in UK for official visit

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday arrived London on an official visit.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief will hold meetings with civil and military leadership.

During the meetings, matters related to regional security will be discussed.

The army chief is in London on an official visit during which he will meet the United Kingdom’s civil and military leadership, the DG ISPR said in a tweet.

Last week, the army chief met the king of Jordan, Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussain, during his three-day visit to the country.

According to a press statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations on Tuesday, the king of Jordan expressed the desire to enhance cooperation between his country and Pakistan in multiple fields, including security, defence production, education and investment opportunities.

General Qamar Javed assured King Abdullah that Pakistan would welcome any positive initiatives with Jordan. Both the figures also discussed regional security situation and bilateral cooperation.

King Abdullah awarded the medal titled ‘Order of the Military Merit’ to the Pakistani army chief in recognition of his services for improving defence and security relations between the two brotherly countries.

