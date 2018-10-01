COAS apprises Corps Commanders of successful visit to China

RAWALPINDI : The 214th Corps Commander’s Conference was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday and presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a press release.

The COAS appraised the forum about his very successful visit to China. General Bajwa visited China last month and during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the regional security environment, challenges at the way forward.

The forum also reviewed the geo-strategic environment and security situation of Pakistan, including progress of ongoing stability operations under Operation Raddul Fasad. The form expressed its determination to carry forward stability achieved through successful counter-terrorism operations towards enduring stability.

The COAS hailed intelligence agencies and all forces for maintaining security during Muharram.

The forums also thanked the people of Pakistan for honouring martyrs in a befitting manner on the eve of National Defence and Martyrs Day.

Share on: WhatsApp