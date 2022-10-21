COAS appreciates support provided by UAE for flood affectees

Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation came under discussion during the meeting.

COAS said that Pakistan values Emirate’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship. Both sides agreed to further enhance cordial relations and enduring strategic partnership.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan, offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims and hoped for early rehabilitation of affectees.

COAS appreciated the phenomenal support provided by the UAE Government for the flood affectees.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role in further improvement of diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Meanwhile, Belgian Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Charles Joseph M Delogne, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and enhanced bilateral & defence cooperation were discussed, the ISPR said. The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence for the families of the victims. The dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.